Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music Q3 PAT jumps 20% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 3/sh

Tips Music Q3 PAT jumps 20% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 3/sh

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tips Music reported a 27.65% increase in net profit to Rs 44.23 crore on 19.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 77.67 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 59.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 27.53% as against Rs 46.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 55.6 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 28% as compared with Rs 43.4 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 71.6% in Q3 FY25 as against 67% reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 3.65% YoY to Rs 22.71 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.02 crore (up 16.15% YoY) while content cost stood at Rs 14.55 crore (down 1.15% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q3 FY25, the company launched a total of 116 new songs, comprising 40 new film songs and 76 non-film songs. Additionally, the YouTube subscribers stood at 113 million.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share and the record date is fixed as 28 January 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 18 February 2025.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director, said, I am pleased to announce that the company has performed well. For Q3FY25, we achieved revenue of Rs 77.7 crore, up 20% year-on-year, with a PAT of Rs 44.2 crore, marking a 27% increase YoY. In line with our commitment to enhance shareholder value, the company has announced a 3rd interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Hari Nair, chief executive officer, said, We are seeing strong growth for our music across digital platforms. I am excited to announce our collaboration with TikTok, giving users worldwide access to Tips Musics diverse library, featuring Bollywood classics and regional hits. We partnered with Sterling Reserve and Bacardis Legacy brand to launch our own music-IP called Take 2 and "Roots, respectively.

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Finance sector calls for tax reforms, reduction in loan limits

Centre hikes MSP on jute by Rs 315, promises 66.8% returns for farmers

LIVE news: Cabinet approves MSP of raw jute for 2025-26 at Rs 5,650/quintal

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 23,150; Infy, HDFC Bank lead; Broader indices weak

Polycab India share extends fall post Q3 results, down 12% in 2 days

Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.

Shares of Tips Industries slipped 5.99% to Rs 638.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyient DLM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Nuvoco Vistas drops on recording dismal Q3 numbers

Indoco Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tanla Platforms hits 52-week low as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story