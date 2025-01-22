Vardhman Textiles rises after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 211 cr

Vardhman Textiles advanced 1.51% to Rs 485 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.44% to Rs 210.61 crore on 5.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,465.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 28.85% YoY to Rs 272.54 crore durng the quarter.

Total expenses increased 3.09% YoY to Rs 2,272.16 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 2204.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1323.20 crore (down 2.76% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 223.03 crore, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 223.03 crore (down 3.08% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q3 FY25, revenue from textiles jumped 5.03% YoY to Rs 2,403.94 crore, Acrylic Fibre increased Rs 81.78 crore, up 32.14% YoY.

Total production of yarn fell marginally 0.03% to 65,827 metric tons in Q3 FY25 as compared with 65849 metric tons in Q3 FY24. Total sales jumped 4.96% YoY to 66,175 metric tons in Q3 FY24.

Total sales of Grey Fabric fell 2.4% to 529 MT in Q3 FY25 as against 542 MT in Q3 FY24. Total production declined 3.33% YoY to 523 MT in Q3 FY25.

Total production of processed fabric rose 0.91% to 443 MT in Q3 FY25 as compared with 439 MT in Q3 FY24. Total sales increased 1.62% to 439 MT in Q3 FY25 as against 432 MT in Q3 FY24.

The Vardhman Group is one of the leading textile groups in India, with operations across the yarn, fabric, sewing threads, fibre, special alloys and garment sectors.

