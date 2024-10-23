Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 36.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 36.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 16.68 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 36.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.6826.92 -38 OPM %7.375.50 -PBDT1.121.38 -19 PBT0.721.07 -33 NP0.530.83 -36

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

