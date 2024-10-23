Arfin India standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 149.11 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 48.28% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 149.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.149.11134.226.495.304.563.603.552.642.581.74

