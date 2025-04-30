Hero Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 69.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 2502.20 crore

Net profit of Hero Fincorp declined 69.85% to Rs 40.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 2502.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2273.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.81% to Rs 109.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 636.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 9832.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8290.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

