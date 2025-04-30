Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 52.39% to Rs 8.68 crore

Net loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.39% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.79% to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 57.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.6818.23 -52 57.3259.54 -4 OPM %-19.5931.82 -23.7331.51 - PBDT-1.417.90 PL 14.0923.03 -39 PBT-2.486.71 PL 9.6418.35 -47 NP-2.456.79 PL 8.7318.11 -52

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

