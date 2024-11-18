Hero Motocorp climbs after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr

Hero Motocorp rallied 4.93% to Rs 4831.10 after the company reported 14.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.54 crore on 10.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,463.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 1600.27 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1516 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 14% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded over the previous year by 40 bps and stood at 14.5%.

The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from Part, Accessories, and Merchandising at Rs 1,456 crore.

The firm sold 15.20 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q2 FY25 as compared with 14.16 lakh units sold in Q2 FY24.

Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, We have continued our exceptional performance in Q2 FY25, once again creating a new high in both topline and bottomline. Our strong focus on cash management has resulted in us delivering strong cash flow, strengthening our financial position even further.

While our existing line up of strong brands continue to deliver in Entry and Deluxe segment , our journey to build a powerful portfolio in premium segment is progressing with pace. As unveiled in EICMA, we will see 3 more models in this segment in next 6 months ‐ Xpulse 210 , Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250 . Apart from portfolio, we will continue to expand Premia stores targeting to cross 100 by the end of the current fiscal year. Our strong financials will allow us to now aggressively invest behind brand building.

We are also planning a slew of launches in scooter segment, covering both ICE and EV. We will have 3 models coming in ICE scooters by March 2025, containing many first in class and best in class features. Our VIDA market shares continue to move up, and we will be expanding the portfolio to cover all price segments soon.

More From This Section

The recently concluded festive season saw us clocking our highest ever retails at 16 lakhs units, backed by higher demand from rural sector. We believe that the strong monsoon will help the momentum in the Industry going forward. The fundamentals look good for Indian economy in general and 2 wheeler industry in particular.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News