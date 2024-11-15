Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 10482.93 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 5.70% to Rs 1063.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1006.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 10482.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9533.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10482.939533.0713.8314.261670.151547.191464.051360.101063.711006.31

