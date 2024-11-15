Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 95.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales decline 37.13% to Rs 13.34 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 95.64% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.13% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3421.22 -37 OPM %-36.5811.31 -PBDT0.296.27 -95 PBT0.116.02 -98 NP0.173.90 -96

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

