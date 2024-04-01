Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp ends FY24 with 5.49% growth in sales

Hero MotoCorp ends FY24 with 5.49% growth in sales

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
March sales declined 5.57%

Hero MotoCorp closed FY24 with sales of 56,21,455 units of motorcycles and scooters compared to 53,28,546 units in FY23, recording a growth of 5.49%.

The company registered a growth of 10% in the fourth quarter (Jan-Mar'24) of the fiscal year. Hero MotoCorp also registered 16% growth in its global business sales during the fiscal year.

In March 2024, the company sold 4,90,415 units of motorcycles and scooters, recording a decline of 5.57%.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

