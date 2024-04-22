Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp expands its presence in Nepal

Hero MotoCorp expands its presence in Nepal

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Launches four products and new product assembly facility

Building on its commitment to Nepal, Hero MotoCorp along with its authorized distributor CG Motors, has announced its aggressive business plans and inaugurated a product assembly facility in the country.

Hero MotoCorp launched four of its globally popular products - Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor+ motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooter. The four products will be assembled locally at the new state-of-the-art assembly facility located in CG Industrial Park in Nawalparasi.

The facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum and will bring new investments and create job opportunities in the region. CG Motors will be rapidly expanding the sales and service network across Nepal to cater to the growing customer base.

