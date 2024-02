Record date is 21 February 2024

Hero MotoCorp has fixed 21 February 2024 as record date for interim dividend of Rs 75 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY 2024, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. The dividend will be paid by 09 March 2024.

