Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp gains as total sales climbs 19% YoY in Feb'24

Hero MotoCorp gains as total sales climbs 19% YoY in Feb'24

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp advanced 1.63% to Rs 4,577.95 after the company's total sales jumped 18.75% to 468,410 units in February 2024 as against 394,460 units sold in February 2023.

Total domestic sales grew by 16.46% YoY to 4,45,257 units and total exports surged 90.67% YoY to 23,153 units in February 2024 over February 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The two-wheeler majors motorcycle sales stood at 436,929units (up 17.5% YoY) and scooters sales were at 31,481 units (up 39.26% YoY) during the period under review.

The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiments and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favorable economic indicators, the company stated.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The company has reported 51% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,073 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 9,724 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp posts 51% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 14.60 lakh units

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.03%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp edges higher after recording sales of 4.33 lakh 2-wheeler units in Jan'24

Hero MotoCorp, Mphasis, Indian Hotels, NMDC in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, ONGC, Bandhan Bank in focus

Market opens on higher note in early trade; breadth strong

Elgi Equipments Ltd Spurts 2.45%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company receives ratings action from AM Best

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Rajasthan

Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints to be watched

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story