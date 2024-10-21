Hero MotoCorp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5183.7, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 64.57% in last one year as compared to a 28.64% rally in NIFTY and a 54.44% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5183.7, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 24804.2. The Sensex is at 81203.95, down 0.03%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 16.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25146.9, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.45 lakh shares in last one month.

