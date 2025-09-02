Hero MotoCorp records 8% growth in Aug sales

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 553,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, reflecting an 8% growth compared to August 2024.

The company recorded 3.44 lakh VAHAN* registrations, indicating consistent demand in both urban and rural areas. While the ongoing monsoon season has had an anticipated effect on retail sales, a positive turnaround is expected in the coming months. *Data from VAHAN except Telangana, as on 01 September 2025.

VIDA, powered by Hero, continued its strong growth momentum in the country. In August, the brand recorded strong growth with dispatches of 12,275 units and VAHAN registrations of 13,313, driving consistent market share gains for both the month and the fiscal year to date.