Vedanta Ltd Slides 0.65%

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has added 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd fell 0.65% today to trade at Rs 428.25. The BSE Metal index is down 0.09% to quote at 30870.86. The index is up 1.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Stainless Ltd decreased 0.65% and Jindal Steel Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 3.75 % over last one year compared to the 2.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36305 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

