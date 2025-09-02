Royal Orchid Hotels jumps on signing of new upscale property in Ambala

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) rallied 4.79% to Rs 518.80 after the company announced that it has signed a new upscale property in Ambala, Haryana, marking a strategic expansion into a key North Indian market.
The 65-key resort, developed in partnership with Lovepreet Singh, was signed under a management contract, in line with the companys asset-light growth strategy.
The addition underscored ROHLs continued focus on entering emerging and underexplored destinations across India, further strengthening its national footprint and supporting regional tourism. Located in the dynamic city of Ambala, which borders Punjab, the new property aimed to cater to both business and leisure travellers.
Spread across 6 acres with a built-up area of 1.05 lakh sq. ft., the resort featured a mix of deluxe rooms, club rooms, and suites. It included a multi-cuisine restaurant, a vibrant bar, a spa and salon, a fully-equipped gym, and a swimming pool, offering guests a comprehensive and premium hospitality experience.
The property was also positioned as a key venue for weddings and corporate events, offering four banquet halls ranging from 3,200 sq. ft. (open area) to 8,000 sq. ft., a dedicated conference centre, and a 25,000 sq. ft. lawn with tent facilities.
Chander K Baljee, chairman & managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Ambala is steadily growing as both a travel and business destination, and we're glad to be adding it to our network. At Royal Orchid Hotels, weve always believed in creating quality stays in locations that are still finding their place on the hospitality map. This expansion is a step towards that, reaching cities with potential and offering travellers the comfort and consistency they expect. We're happy to partner with Marrievilla resort on this project and look forward to bringing the Regenta experience to Ambala.
Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.3% to Rs 10.94 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 78.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app