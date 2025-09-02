Sugar stocks soar as govt clears unrestricted ethanol output for 2025-26

Shares of sugar companies surge up to 20% after the government permitted ethanol production from sugarcane juice, syrup, and all types of molasses without any volume restrictions for the 2025-26 season.

The move is expected to boost revenues for sugar firms with higher ethanol blending capacities, lifting investor sentiment across the sector.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals hit the upper circuit with a 20% jump, while Dhampur Sugar Mills climbed 11.55%, Shree Renuka Sugars rose 12.47%, Uttam Sugar Mills gained 10.88%, and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 10.12%. Avadh Sugar & Energy was up 9.30%, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 6.79%, Balrampur Chini Mills rose 6.77%, Praj Industries advanced 6.06%, and Triveni Engineering & Industries added 4.57%.