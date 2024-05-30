Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 36.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 204.91 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 36.73% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 204.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.49% to Rs 41.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 790.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
