Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 36.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 36.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 204.91 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 36.73% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 204.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.49% to Rs 41.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 790.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales204.91179.65 14 790.70766.42 3 OPM %4.899.36 -9.128.05 - PBDT14.6317.23 -15 78.6166.67 18 PBT8.6612.26 -29 56.0046.27 21 NP5.849.23 -37 41.1419.18 114

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

