Integrated Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 139.27 crore

Net profit of Integrated Industries reported to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 139.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1730.15% to Rs 24.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 331.21 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.270 0 331.210 0 OPM %10.300 -8.890 - PBDT14.350.01 143400 29.004.99 481 PBT13.710.01 137000 26.744.99 436 NP13.23-7.24 LP 24.891.36 1730

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

