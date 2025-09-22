Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Sep 22 2025
Hexaware Technologies stated that, based on its current assessment, the recent fee hikes announced by U.S. authorities for new visa petitions are expected to have an immaterial impact on the company.

The company further said that it has been reducing its dependency on H-1B filings in the last few years. As a matter of fact, the company has not made any fresh applications under the H-1B cap in April 2025.

Given this, the company does not anticipate any material financial or operational impact arising from the aforesaid regulatory changes.

"The company continues to maintain a strong focus on hiring local talent. This focus on localization, together with the ability to adjust and evolve global talent deployment strategies in line with changing regulations, ensures continuity of client service and resilience in the operating model, Hexaware Technologies said in a statement.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company.

The company's consolidated adjusted profit rose 7.7% to Rs 386.30 crore in Q2 June 2025 (Q2CY25) over Q1 March 2025 (Q1CY25). Consolidated revenue rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 3260.70 crore in Q2CY25. In constant currency, revenue growth was 1.3% QoQ and 7.5% YoY.

The scrip tumbled 6.52% to currently trade at Rs 730.95 on the BSE.

Sep 22 2025

