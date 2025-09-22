Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Rossell Techsys rallied 6.01% to Rs 794.60 after the company has signed a long-term Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with Boeing for manufacturing electrical panel assemblies for the T-7A Red Hawk.

The T-7A Red Hawk is Boeings fully digitally designed, built and tested training aircraft. Rossell Techsys has been associated with this program since its engineering and manufacturing development and early flight test stages.

Under the agreement, the company can produce up to 1,200 shipsets through 2033. This engagement builds on the company's successful execution of a prior IDIQ contract for wire harness assemblies for the same platform.

Rossell Techsys supports Boeing across several major defense platforms, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15 Eagle, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, P-8 Poseidon, KC-46 Pegasus, and other derivative platforms, in addition to the T-7A Red Hawk.

Rishab Gupta, managing director, Rossell Techsys, said: This contract further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Boeing, which began in 2013. It is a privilege to contribute to this global initiative and reinforce Indias position as a hub for aerospace manufacturing excellence.

Rossell Techsys headquartered in Bengaluru, is a globally focused company delivering end-to-end design, custom engineering, and manufacturing services for the Aerospace, Defense, and adjacent industries.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 4 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales surged 94.3% YoY to Rs 87.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter hit all-time high at Rs 832 in intraday today.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

