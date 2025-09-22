Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2025.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 315.2 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5059 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd soared 16.70% to Rs 66.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15359 shares in the past one month. John Cockerill India Ltd spiked 14.83% to Rs 6111. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9601 shares in the past one month. Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd gained 14.36% to Rs 948.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3845 shares in the past one month.