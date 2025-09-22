Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.8 cr

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.8 cr

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
SEPC has received a work order valued at Rs 442.8 crore from the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri - 821307.

The contract pertains to the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme, located in Kaimur district under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

