Hexaware Technologies surged 7.02% to Rs 529.60 after the company became an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock.

The authorization allows Hexaware to sell, integrate and support Anthropic's Claude AI models for enterprise customers worldwide. It also strengthens the company's AI-first strategy by expanding its capabilities across the AI lifecycle, from model access and customization to implementation and managed services.

Hexaware said Claude is designed for enterprise use, with a focus on safety and reliability. The AI model is suited for applications in financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and retail.

Siddharth Dhar, President and Global Head - Digital IT Operations & AI, said the authorization reflects the company's AI capabilities and the trust placed in it by clients. He added that Hexaware's engineering expertise and global delivery network would help enterprises deploy Claude-based solutions at scale.

The company said customers will benefit from direct access to Claude models, end-to-end AI implementation, responsible AI governance, customized deployments, unified commercial engagement and SLA-backed support. Hexaware plans to deploy Claude-powered solutions across intelligent document processing, automated compliance, customer service, clinical data summarization, supply chain intelligence and AI-assisted software engineering. The company has also set up a dedicated AI Centre of Excellence to support AI strategy, architecture and implementation across its global delivery network. Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 7.46% to Rs 351.60 crore on 12.63% increase in net sales to Rs 3,613 crore in Q1 March 2026 over Q1 March 2025.