Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 65.40% to Rs 318.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 192.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 3154.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.92% to Rs 1176.40 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 997.60 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 11974.40 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 10380.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

