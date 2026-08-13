Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksAirtel Tariff Plan ChangeMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

To deliver AI skilling and enterprise transformation programs for Hexaware clients worldwide

Hexaware Technologies and upGrad Enterprise announced an expanded collaboration to deliver AI skilling and enterprise transformation programs for Hexaware clients worldwide.

This initiative is designed to lay the foundation for long-term advancements in AI expertise and workforce transformation.

The two parties previously teamed up to strengthen AI capabilities across Hexaware's workforce, including enterprise-wide GenAI upskilling and the launch of the Agentic AI Academythis new initiative builds directly on that foundation. Under the new arrangement, upGrad will become Hexaware's preferred partner for enterprise AI capability development, with both the companies working together on go-to-market initiatives, and client engagementtransitioning the relationship from a vendor-buyer arrangement focused on internal skilling toward a broader global go-to-market alliance.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 78-cr order from IVC Logistics

RBI issues draft rules on harmonised interest rate determination to align the policies between banks and NBFCs

Nifty trades below 24,350 mark; media shares rally

BSE SME LAPL Automotive hits the road with strong listing gains

Volumes soar at UltraTech Cement Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Next Story