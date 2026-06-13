Hexaware Technologies

today opened a new delivery center at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. The center will serve Hexaware's global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients across digital solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud transformation, data engineering, and next-gen software services.

Hexaware'

s established presence in Ahmedabad and Gujarat provides the foundation for this investment. With the GIFT City center, the company is building a technology and innovation hub that serves financial institutions across global markets. The company aims to create approximately 1,000 high-skilled jobs over the next three years, covering software engineering, digital transformation, AI, cloud, data analytics, business operations, and customer experience services.