TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
To leverage combined strengths and AI for unlocking opportunities in semiconductor market

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) announced a new collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence. As part of this collaboration, TCS launched three initiatives: Semiconductor Sales Accelerator for increasing sales with data-driven insights, Seller for the Future for providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalized recommendations and Digital Field Service to equip technicians on field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimized scheduling.

One of the key challenges for organizations in their AI adoption journeys is to unlock the true value of their data. For large organizations, data is often stored in unstructured silos. Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

