Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures contract worth Rs 2,666 cr

From Rail Vikas Nigam

HFCL has been awarded a contract amounting to Rs 2,666.09 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). This contract pertains to the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle.

The scope of the Contract includes (i)Supply of telecom equipment and related accessories with installation & commissioning, (ii) Creation of Optical Fiber Cable Telecom Network and (iii) Maintenance of the project for a period of 10 years, including a 1-year warranty period.

This contract is in addition to the earlier contract of Rs 2,167.65 crore awarded to the company by RVNL for BharatNet Phase-III projects in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circles.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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