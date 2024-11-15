Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 6.35 crore

Net profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.350 0 OPM %5.040 -PBDT0.32-1.09 LP PBT0.32-1.09 LP NP0.32-1.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story