Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes successfully concludes QIP issue of Rs 500 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes successfully concludes QIP issue of Rs 500 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hi-Tech Pipes announced the successful closure of Rs 500 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with oversubscription by marquee institutional investors. The QIP, which opened on 07 October 2024 (post market hours) and closed on 11 October 2024, received bids of over Rs 800 crore. The overwhelming response from marquee qualified institutional investors, demonstrates strong confidence on the Company's growth prospects.

The QIP attracted a diverse pool of top-tier institutional investors including mutual funds, and renowned foreign institutions and treasuries, reaffirming the market's belief in Hi-Tech's ability to navigate industry challenges and capitalise on the growing demand in the ERW (Electric Resistance Welding) steel tubes and pipes segment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The QIP attracted leading domestic institutions like Motilal Oswal Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, LIC Mututal Fund, WhiteOak Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance. Besides, prominent global institutions also participated in the QIP.

The Company issued 26,996,734 fresh equity shares @ ₹ 185.50 per equity share under QIP, representing a discount of 4.86% to the floor price and 7.39% discount to the last traded price on NSE on October 7, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of,' claims Musk

Mahadev app promoter Chandrakar could be extradited to India soon

150 militants waiting at launchpads across LoC to infiltrate Kashmir: BSF

IAF planes make inaugural flight landing at upcoming Navi Mumbai airport

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live time, streaming

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story