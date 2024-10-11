Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.19%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.19% at 23582.25 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd rose 4.40%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd added 4.09% and Mankind Pharma Ltd gained 4.04%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 55.00% over last one year compared to the 26.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 0.94% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.14% to close at 24964.25 while the SENSEX has slid 0.28% to close at 81381.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News