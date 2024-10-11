Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's industrial production contracts 0.1% in August

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
India's industrial production contracted 0.1 per cent in August, mainly due to poor showing by the mining and power generation sectors, according to official data released on Friday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 10.9 per cent in August 2023. The three major components of IIP, including mining, manufacturing and electricity, witnessed a contraction of 4.2 per cent, growth of 1 per cent and contraction of 3.7 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

