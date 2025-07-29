High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength in Indian economy says Department of Economic Affairs

India's economy sustained its growth momentum in the first quarter of FY26, supported by robust domestic demand, resilient business and services activity, and a favourable onset of the southwest monsoon, according to Monthly Economic Review report released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength, registering strong year-on-year growth. While the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to expand, the services sector anchored the overall economic growth in Q1 of FY26.
As of now, favourable progress in the southwest monsoon has bolstered agricultural activity, leading to higher kharif sowing compared to the previous year. Adequate fertiliser availability and comfortable reservoir levels augur well for a healthy harvest outlook, providing fresh impetus to rural incomes and consumption.
Inflationary pressures continue to recede in Q1 of FY26, with CPI inflation falling to a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent in June 2025. This sharp moderation was driven by a significant decline in food inflation, particularly in the prices of vegetables and pulses. Wholesale price inflation also moved into the deflationary zone at -0.1 per cent, providing further relief on the cost front.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app