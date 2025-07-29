High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength in Indian economy says Department of Economic Affairs

India's economy sustained its growth momentum in the first quarter of FY26, supported by robust domestic demand, resilient business and services activity, and a favourable onset of the southwest monsoon, according to Monthly Economic Review report released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength, registering strong year-on-year growth. While the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to expand, the services sector anchored the overall economic growth in Q1 of FY26.

As of now, favourable progress in the southwest monsoon has bolstered agricultural activity, leading to higher kharif sowing compared to the previous year. Adequate fertiliser availability and comfortable reservoir levels augur well for a healthy harvest outlook, providing fresh impetus to rural incomes and consumption.