Torrent Pharma gains as Q1 earnings impress; foreign broker hikes target

Torrent Pharmaceuticals jumped 2.95% to Rs 3,732 after the company posted a robust performance for the first quarter of FY26, with growth firing across both domestic and international markets.

The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase, driven by resilient revenues and steady margins. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25, supported by improved operational leverage.

International markets played a key role in the growth story. Sales in the United States rose 19% to Rs 308 crore. India, Torrents largest market, contributed Rs 1,811 crore, growing 11% year-on-year. Brazil matched that growth with an 11% rise, while Germany posted a 9% increase. Revenue from other global markets was also healthy, rising 10% YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA grew 14% YoY to Rs 1,032 crore, translating into a margin of 32.5%. Adjusting for one-time acquisition-related expenses of Rs 15 crore, the margin edged higher to 32.9%. Gross margins remained firm at 76% in Q1 FY26. The company also continued to back its R&D engine, spending Rs 157 crore during the quarter, a 16% increase over last year, while maintaining the R&D-to-sales ratio at 5%. Torrent's performance drew praise from analysts. A foreign brokerage firm raised its price target on the stock to Rs 4,380 from Rs 4,000, citing the quarter as "healthy and in-line," with "solid traction across geographies." The firm maintained its 'Buy' rating, reflecting optimism over the companys steady execution and global growth outlook.