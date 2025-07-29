Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 24,650; IT shares extent losses for 4th day

Nifty slides below 24,650; IT shares extent losses for 4th day

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade as investors closely tracking corporate earnings and the delay in trade talks between India and the U.S. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. IT shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 192.04 points or 0.24% to 80,740.95. The Nifty 50 index lost 48.80 points or 0.20% to 24,633.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,839 shares rose and 1,653 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Result today:

Amber Enterprises India (down 0.22%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.13%), Asian Paints (down 0.08%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (down 0.49%), Varun Beverages (up 1.02%), Welspun Corp (up 1.61%), NTPC (down 0.50%), ASK Automotive (down 0.18%), Bank of India (down 0.40%), Blue Dart Express (down 0.14%), Craftsman Automation (down 0.29%), Dilip Buildcon (up 0.43%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 4.95%), Gabriel India (down 0.24%), Strides Pharma (down 2.18%), Gateway Distriparks (down 0.45%), GMR Airports (up 0.50%), Greenply Industries (down 0.94%), GE Vernova T&D India (up 0.64%) and Happiest Minds Technologies (down 0.53%) will declare their quarterly result later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index slipped 0.45% to 35,212.60. The index slumped 4.70% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (down 0.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.54%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.48%), Coforge (down 0.39%), Wipro (down 0.34%), LTIMindtree (down 0.22%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.18%) declined.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies (up 0.48%), Persistent Systems (up 0.37%) and Mphasis (up 0.13%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IndusInd Bank added 0.80%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on a 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Adani Green Energy added 0.66%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.87% to Rs 713 crore on a 35.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,741 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Paper rises as Q1 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 81 cr

Indusind Bank Q1 PAT drops 68% YoY to Rs 684 cr

Sensex slides 585 pts; PSU bank shares underpressure

Wall Street Gains on Trade Optimism Despite Fed Caution and Mixed Global Markets

PNC Infratech rises after emerging as L1 bidder for SECL mining contract

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story