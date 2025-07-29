Nifty slides below 24,650; IT shares extent losses for 4th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 192.04 points or 0.24% to 80,740.95. The Nifty 50 index lost 48.80 points or 0.20% to 24,633.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.07%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,839 shares rose and 1,653 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Result today:
Amber Enterprises India (down 0.22%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.13%), Asian Paints (down 0.08%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (down 0.49%), Varun Beverages (up 1.02%), Welspun Corp (up 1.61%), NTPC (down 0.50%), ASK Automotive (down 0.18%), Bank of India (down 0.40%), Blue Dart Express (down 0.14%), Craftsman Automation (down 0.29%), Dilip Buildcon (up 0.43%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 4.95%), Gabriel India (down 0.24%), Strides Pharma (down 2.18%), Gateway Distriparks (down 0.45%), GMR Airports (up 0.50%), Greenply Industries (down 0.94%), GE Vernova T&D India (up 0.64%) and Happiest Minds Technologies (down 0.53%) will declare their quarterly result later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index slipped 0.45% to 35,212.60. The index slumped 4.70% in four consecutive trading sessions.
Infosys (down 0.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.54%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.48%), Coforge (down 0.39%), Wipro (down 0.34%), LTIMindtree (down 0.22%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.18%) declined.
On the other hand, HCL Technologies (up 0.48%), Persistent Systems (up 0.37%) and Mphasis (up 0.13%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndusInd Bank added 0.80%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on a 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Adani Green Energy added 0.66%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.87% to Rs 713 crore on a 35.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,741 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
