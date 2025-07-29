Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita India spurts after PAT climbs 37% YoY in Q1 FY26

Gravita India spurts after PAT climbs 37% YoY in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gravita India gained 3.18% to Rs 1,877.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.9% to Rs 93.06 crore on 14.5% growth in revenue from operations to Rs 1,039.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.93 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 54.45% from Rs 75.06 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 13.62% to Rs 954.07 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 838.02 crore (up 3.64% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 44.51 crore (up 4.09% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 6.05 crore (down 53.32% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 111.70 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.42% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 10.74% in Q1 FY26 from 10.05% in Q1 FY25.

Yogesh Malhotra, whole-time director & CEO, Gravita India, said, Q1FY26 marked a strong start to the fiscal year, with Gravita delivering solid operational and financial performance across all key segments. Building on the record-setting momentum of FY25, the company remains firmly aligned with its VISION 2029 roadmapfocused on expanding the capacity across core segments (lead, aluminum, plastic, rubber, and turnkey solutions to 7LTPA+ by FY28) and scaling new verticals, including lithium-ion, paper, and steel.

Gravita continues to target 25%+ volume CAGR, 35%+ profitability growth, and 25%+ ROIC, while progressively increasing the share of value-added products to over 50% and non-lead business to over 30%, all anchored by a deep commitment to ESG goals.

In Q1FY26, Gravita achieved YoY growth of 12% in volumes, 15% in revenue, 22% in EBITDA, and 39% in PAT, with ROIC remaining healthy at 28%. Value-added product contribution grew by 47%, and domestic scrap sourcing also increased. Supported by regulatory catalysts, global operations, and an integrated supply chain, Gravita continues to drive forward with disciplined execution, a margin-accretive product mix, and a long-term focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

Gravita India is a manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminum alloys & plastic granules, and offers turnkey solutions for the recycling industry and consultancy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laxmi Organic declines after weak Q1 performance

Waaree Energies gains after Q1 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 745 cr

Nifty slides below 24,650; IT shares extent losses for 4th day

JK Paper rises as Q1 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 81 cr

Indusind Bank Q1 PAT drops 68% YoY to Rs 684 cr

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story