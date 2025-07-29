Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies gains after Q1 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 745 cr

Waaree Energies gains after Q1 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 745 cr

Jul 29 2025
Waaree Energies added 3.78% to Rs 3,228.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 77.8% YoY to Rs 943.36 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,168.67 crore, registering the growth of 82.61% compared with Rs 639.99 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 25.42% in Q1 FY26 as against 18.30% in Q1 FY25.

Module production increased 64% to 2.3 GW in Q1 FY26 compared with 1.4 GW in Q1 FY25, driven by strong operational focus.

Amit Paithankar, whole time director & CEO, Waaree Energies, said: Waaree Energies continues to deliver strong operational performance in Q1 FY26, building on the momentum of the previous fiscal. On the demand side we have a robust order book of approximately Rs 49,000 crore and a global pipeline of 100+ GW, reflecting positive market sentiments across key geographies.

This quarter, Waaree achieved its highest-ever production of modules at 2.3 GW, underscoring the success of our efforts to improve production efficiency. Our factory build-out projects in India and the U.S. remain on track. A strong and sharp focus on costs and profitability is reflected in our financials. We maintain our FY26 EBITDA guidance of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 crore."

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

Jul 29 2025

