Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.76% to Rs 3.81 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.76% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.812.0413.3922.550.510.390.270.190.270.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News