Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 77.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 77.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 33.83 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 77.91% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 138.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.8330.66 10 138.07104.83 32 OPM %7.9815.59 -10.6713.54 - PBDT0.933.58 -74 10.079.39 7 PBT0.522.98 -83 7.877.03 12 NP0.552.49 -78 6.695.86 14

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

