Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 77.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 33.83 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 77.91% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 138.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

