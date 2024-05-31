Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 28.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 28.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.47% to Rs 38.06 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 28.65% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.47% to Rs 38.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.88% to Rs 6.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 194.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.0650.39 -24 194.26202.55 -4 OPM %9.808.06 -9.397.04 - PBDT2.743.22 -15 13.239.98 33 PBT1.612.33 -31 8.906.52 37 NP1.221.71 -29 6.565.13 28

