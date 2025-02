Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 78.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 40.29 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 78.67% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 40.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.2941.746.8510.471.093.100.532.500.452.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News