Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Agencies reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.230 0 OPM %4.350 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sofcom Systems standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story