Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics rose 180.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 88.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 97.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.5597.059.907.185.413.661.480.041.400.50

