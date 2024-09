With effect from 23 September 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical announced that Santimoy Dey (DIN: 06875452) shall cease to be an Independent Director of the Company upon completion of his second and final term as an Independent Director and consequently ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours on 23 September 2024.

