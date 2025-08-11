Himalaya Food International revises prices for US customers

Plans to re-establish presence in domestic market

Himalaya Food International issues statement on Impact of Freedom Day US Tariffs & Strategic Response:

"The Top Management of Himalaya Food International has been actively deliberating on strategies to convert the recent US Tariff imposition into a growth opportunity for the Company.

In line with this, the Company has been engaging with its existing US customers to implement a necessary price revision to offset tariff impact. We are pleased to report that the response from these customers has been positive, with clear understanding and willingness to support the revised pricing.

Taking inspiration from this abnormal action by the US Government, the Company has resolved to diversify its marketing footprint globally, with renewed focus on multiple geographies. A key component of this strategy will be the revival of the large and growing Indian domestic market a market where Himalaya Food will re-establish its presence after a gap of nearly 12 years due to the earlier Joint Venture dispute with Simplot.