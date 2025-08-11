Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 202.12 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 89.00% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 202.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.202.12183.38-8.020.09-40.988.83-52.57-2.1210.1492.19

