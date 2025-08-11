Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 56.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.54% to Rs 40.61 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 56.57% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.54% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.6130.418.477.042.521.702.081.391.550.99

