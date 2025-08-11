Nifty climbs above 24,450; VIX jumps 2.63%

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,450 level. Market participants awaited key economic data releases scheduled for later in the week, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the trade balance.

Barring the Nifty consumer durables index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in green.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 386.15 points or 0.48% to 80,243.94. The Nifty 50 index added 127.50 points or 0.52% to 24,490.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,061 shares rose and 1,994 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 2.63% to 12.35. Gainers & Losers: Adani Enterprises (up 4.96%), Tata Motors (up 3.13%), State Bank of India (up 2.21%), Trent (up 2.07%) and Grasim Industries (up 1.80%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Hero MotoCorp (down 0.78%), ICICI Bank (down 0.78%), Bharat Electronics (down 0.34%), Bajaj Auto down 0.28%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.23%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors rallied 3.26%. The company reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR. Bajel Projects hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported consolidated net profit fell 46.37% to Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.91% YoY to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Power Mech Projects advanced 2% after the company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Yatra Online hit upper circuit of 20% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025. PG Electroplast tumbled 14.28% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 19.97% to Rs 66.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 83.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations rose 13.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,503.85 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Global Markets: Most European stocks opened higher on Monday, starting the new week on a positive note as investors continued to assess the evolving global trade landscape. Markets in Asia traded higher on Monday as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China. This week trade and geopolitics will take centre stage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine.